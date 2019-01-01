Briefcase#

Briefcase is a tool for converting a Python project into a standalone native application. It supports producing binaries for:

  • macOS, as a standalone .app

  • Windows, as an MSI installer

  • Linux, as an AppImage

  • iOS, as an Xcode project

  • Android, as a Gradle project

  • the Web, as a static web site using PyScript for client-side Python

It is also extensible, allowing for additional platforms and installation formats to be produced.

Table of contents#

Tutorial#

Get started with a hands-on introduction for beginners.

How-to guides#

Guides and recipes for common problems and tasks, including how to contribute.

Background#

Explanation and discussion of key topics and concepts.

Reference#

Technical reference - commands, modules, classes, methods.

Community#

Briefcase is part of the BeeWare suite. You can talk to the community through: