Briefcase#
Briefcase is a tool for converting a Python project into a standalone native application. It supports producing binaries for:
macOS, as a standalone .app
Windows, as an MSI installer
Linux, as an AppImage
iOS, as an Xcode project
Android, as a Gradle project
the Web, as a static web site using PyScript for client-side Python
It is also extensible, allowing for additional platforms and installation formats to be produced.
Table of contents#
Tutorial#
Get started with a hands-on introduction for beginners.
How-to guides#
Guides and recipes for common problems and tasks, including how to contribute.
Background#
Explanation and discussion of key topics and concepts.
Reference#
Technical reference - commands, modules, classes, methods.
Community#
Briefcase is part of the BeeWare suite. You can talk to the community through: