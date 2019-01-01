Briefcase is a tool for converting a Python project into a standalone native application. It supports producing binaries for:

macOS, as a standalone .app

Windows, as an MSI installer

Linux, as an AppImage

iOS, as an Xcode project

Android, as a Gradle project

the Web, as a static web site using PyScript for client-side Python

It is also extensible, allowing for additional platforms and installation formats to be produced.